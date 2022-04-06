This letter is from Bradley Kennison, a resident of Essex.
In March, Town voters were tasked with electing selectboard members to fill the one year and three-year terms. The final tally made it abundantly clear that voters selected members who would be accountable to taxpayers and be representative of the majority.
Now it’s time to shift gears with the April 12 vote for school board elections and budget decision. Just like in the selectboard election, if you want to create a paradigm shift, it starts with electing school board members that will mandate the administration focus on math, science, literacy and teach students to be critical thinkers. We can no longer tolerate our tax dollars being used to promote victimhood, oppression, race-based education, transgenderism and bi-sexuality which are woven into the daily curricula without parents’ consent.
In the field of Town school board candidates, Laura Taylor’s platform would be a detriment to students, parents and the school district. Laura is a woman who does not believe in differing opinions and supports a very progressive agenda of which I mentioned above.
Ms. Taylor unequivocally stated in the Rights and Democracy Forum that, “our students are not okay." Is it any wonder with the emotional, psychological and physical trauma students have been subjected to under this administration?
Since April 2021, she has engaged in personal and public attacks on EWSD school board member Elizabeth Cady for expressing opinions that differ from her own. How can Laura Taylor bring diversity of thought and ideas to the board when she has displayed such intolerance toward others?
Parents of school children, taxpayers, and the Essex community deserve better!
There are two candidates that stand out in a field of five that will represent rights of parents and students. Parents play an integral part in the education of their children, yet they are being denied access to what their children are being taught.
For a paradigm shift, please mark your ballot for Earl Barber and Roger Drury.
