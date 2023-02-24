This letter is from Bradley Kennison, a resident of Essex Town.
On March 7, 2023, Essex Town voters will cast ballots on seven articles.
Article X askes “Shall the Town of Essex amend it’s charter to allow for the recall of Selectboard members”? That question seems easy enough to answer but WAIT! The devil is in the details.
If you have not been following the Selectboard meetings or participated in public hearings on this issue, then you are in the dark.
Recall of Selectboard Members
(a) A petition signed by fifteen percent of the registered voters of the municipality, based upon the total number of registered voters at the last preceding municipal election, demanding the recall of the Selectboard member or members cited in the petition shall be filed with the Town Clerk.
(b) Within 60 days of receiving a valid petition, the Selectboard shall call a special meeting or, if annual meeting is within 60 days, include a question on the annual Town meeting ballot, to vote on whether the elected officer shall be removed. The vote shall be held by Australian ballot.
(c) The Selectboard member shall be removed only if at least as many registered voters of the Town vote as voted in the election wherein the officer was elected, or at least one-third of the registered voters of the Town vote, whichever is greater, and a majority of that number vote for removal. The Selectboard member or members shall be removed from office immediately and the Selectboard shall then name a successor in accordance with the replacement provisions of this charter.
(d) A recall petition shall not be brought against an individual more than once within 12 months.
In the summer of 2021, I began my research of recall language used by towns throughout Vermont and speaking with each Town Clerk. Of the fifteen towns that have a recall provision only two have exercised recall. The first was in Windsor in 2003 and the second was Underhill in 2021. Both towns required a petition of 15% of registered voters which was met. Windsor also required one third of registered voters to cast ballots which did not occur even though 77% voted for recall. The vote failed. The Underhill recall required a simple majority of votes cast and 96% voted for recall. The vote passed. In both cases the Special Election was held by walk-in voting.
In the Essex recall provision the most onerous is section (c) above which heavily favors the Selectboard, and is nearly impossible for voters to achieve. If mail-in balloting was used when the Selectboard member was elected but recall in a Special Election was held by walk-in voting, there is an enormous difference in participation. History has proven this out. There is no protection for voters that requires the same method of voting.
Both in Windsor and Underhill only 23% of registered voters participated in the walk-in Special Election recall. To expect a one-third participation rate in Essex is highly unlikely.
Exercise your right and vote "NO" on Article X and send a message to the Selectboard this provision needs more work.
