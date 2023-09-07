This letter is from Robert Carpenter, chair of the Essex Westford School Board.
It is an honor to contribute to the return to print of the Essex Reporter and celebrate the growth of a vital part of our community conversations. The digital world offers global communication but is often overwhelming. Search results may miss what is most important in our daily lives and neighborhood.
As misinformation stands as one of the greatest dangers dividing us, reliable local reporting informs and connects us as neighbors. Starting from a place of shared understanding allows us to engage in real conversations and build relationships across our differences.
This is particularly true of the work of the school board. As I engage with neighbors, I regularly encounter misunderstanding: confusion over the role of the board and what it actually does, incomplete information about policies or the budget, how the Vermont Agency of Education’s decisions impact our schools and so much more.
For this reason, the board established community engagement goals to prioritize public connection and understanding. To this end, we are planning special community sessions on key topics. These meetings will be opportunities for community members to ask questions and engage in discussion with the board. If you are curious about a topic related to the district, please reach out! We are particularly looking forward to robust conversations about facilities needs and understanding the budget.
We are also planning an informational session for anyone wanting to learn more about the school board and what it means to be a member. We will share about the role of the board, what is and isn’t in the board’s capacity, and what partnership between a school board and administration looks like. We will also talk about the role of individual members; time commitment, expectations, and goals. We hope to set up for success anyone considering running to join the board, as well as support voters to better understand the role for which they are voting.
Finally, I want to use this opportunity to invite community leaders; the city Council, Essex and Westford selectboards, administrative staff and other leaders to engage directly with us. As we all strategically look forward, we bear responsibility to our constituents to build partnerships and maximize resources. We do not serve well in siloes. As we consider our future investments, we owe our community clear communication and effective collaboration; we are stronger together.
Thanks to the Essex Reporter for their unwavering commitment to ensure access to the information and local issues that matter most. There is something truly special about holding in your hands the printed local highlights. My wife still has a page of The Essex Reporter from decades ago when she was featured in a story as a child. I am so delighted that local students will also have the opportunity to experience the excitement of seeing their name in print.
Like the Reporter, the Essex Westford School District represents and serves the whole of our beautiful community. We look forward to sharing the meaningful conversations necessary to ensure our community and students thrive.
Letters to the editor are opinion pieces contributed by readers and community leaders. The Reporter strives to publish a variety of views from a broad range of Vermonters.
