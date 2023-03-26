This letter is from Jenna Hirschman, a resident of Essex.
Last Friday, I, and many of my friends, did not go to school.
It wasn’t because we were skipping to go have fun as some may assume, but instead we missed school to go to the Vermont State House to demand better for our generation.
Just this week the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change released their latest report, with scientists delivering a hard final warning: act now, or it will be too late. Reality checks like these are why I, a 17-year-old Vermonter, have been moved to action because to just sit silently would be an injustice to both myself and my planet.
Last year, I and many of my peers were upset when the Clean Heat Standard was vetoed by Governor Phil Scott. This year, when we found out that fossil fuel lobbyists were trying to kill a similar bill, called the Affordable Heat Act, we were angry. Instead of letting that anger boil over, we chose to focus that anger into collective action. Even though we are too young to vote, we are not too young to demand equitable climate action for our state. Especially because we will be paying for actions – or the cost of inaction – long after most people making these decisions today.
The Affordable Heat Act is a big step toward that future. We needed a heating bill to pass last year when the governor vetoed it and we need it now even more. The Affordable Heat Act will help reduce Vermont's reliance on fossil fuels and help move us toward a sustainable future in an equitable way. The Affordable Heat Act gives real solutions to Vermonters on heating costs, prioritizing low-income and middle-class families. It also builds on Vermont’s investment in the last two years of more than $100 million for low- and moderate income weatherization and coincides with unprecedented federal funding opportunities, like the Inflation Reduction Act, to help cut the costs of cleaner heat for Vermont families.
This bill is a big step toward the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions needed to satisfy the requirements set in the Global Warming Solutions Act. The Act requires Vermont to reduce greenhouse gas pollution to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030. Currently, we are nowhere near meeting that target. We will need a lot to reach that goal, we need this bill and much more. The Affordable Heat Act is one of the many systematic changes we need to make a real difference in Vermont.
As much as we need the Affordable Heat Act, we also need much more. We need tangible solutions to the climate crisis. We need these solutions to be equitable and insure that those who contributed the least to the climate crisis are not feeling the effects the most. Climate change disproportionately affects low-income families and the Affordable Heat Act promises more sustainable and cheaper heating that will benefit low-income families.
Even though I don’t yet pay a utility bill, I know what we currently are paying for heat is too high, and as someone who will have to pay a utility bill for 60+ years, I hope I won’t be locked into using fossil fuels. The Affordable Heat Act will accomplish this by lowering the cost of heating in an equitable way in a time when that change is desperately needed. It will lower the use of fossil fuels in Vermont, which benefits us all now and tomorrow.
I went to the State House last week to fight for the Affordable Heat Act, to fight for real solutions for Vermonters, to fight for real solutions for my generation, and finally, for real solutions for our planet. I left school to show lawmakers I care, and that I will fight for my future. Right now the Earth is being subjected to irreparable damage. So I’m asking them to change it. Legislators have have the power to do it. I deeply hope they will listen to the voices of future generations and will listen to the fight I and my peers are forced to fight on our planet’s behalf. I strongly urge legislators to pass the Affordable Heat Act, and I urge all of you to write to your legislators as well and show us that you care about our futures.
By Jenna Hirschman, a junior Essex High School student, and member of Youth Lobby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.