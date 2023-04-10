This letter is from Elaine Haney, a resident of Essex Junction and a candidate for City Council.
Dear Essex Junction neighbors,
Our brief election season is almost over and this Tuesday we’ll be going to the polls. If you haven’t voted yet, you can drop your ballot off at 81 Main Street or come to the polls at the Fairgrounds on Tuesday between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Meeting so many of you as I’ve gone door to door these last few weeks has been a truly inspiring experience. Everyone I’ve spoken to wants the best for our community, and has willingly shared their vision for our future and concerns about our present.
Electing me to City Council means I will be bringing that vision and those concerns to the table. Affordability, sustainable services, responsible development, and a welcoming, inclusive, supportive community are my highest priorities. As a city councilor, you can expect me to be prepared, curious, and ready to collaborate.
My work in the community has connected me to so many of you, and I share your love and pride in our new city. In the past you have entrusted me to lead our community through some pretty rough waters and I would be honored to continue that leadership as we sail ahead, together.
If you’re wondering who to cast one of your two votes for, please take a look at why other Essex Junction residents are supporting me by visiting https://www.elaine4ej.com/endorsements. You can also watch the Town Meeting TV candidate forum: https://bit.ly/3miAr1o.
I respectfully ask for your vote on April 11.
With best wishes to everyone for a blessed Easter, Passover, and Ramadan,
Elaine Haney
