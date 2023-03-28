This letter is from George Tyler who is finishing 15 years on the Essex Junction Board of Trustees/City Council.
I urge all Essex Junction voters to help elect Elaine Haney to our City Council. Elaine’s excellent budget management, incisive thinking, and kind-hearted, common-sense leadership, demonstrated time and time again during her years serving as an elected official on the Essex Junction Board of Trustees and Essex Town Selectboard, make her an obvious choice for the job.
A few of Elaine’s significant accomplishments:
- Played a central role in negotiating a public works cost sharing agreement between Essex Junction and Essex Town that saved Essex Junction taxpayers over $700,000 per year from 2015 to 2021.
- Co-authored code changes that drove illegal massage parlors out of our community.
- Led the charge for limiting building heights in the downtown and giving city government more control over development design and architecture.
- As a Village Trustee and Town Selectboard member worked tirelessly within the 2017-2020 governance-change process that led to separation and put an end to years of Essex Junction residents subsidizing Town services they did not receive.
Besides her considerable achievements, I know from many years of working with her that Elaine is a consummate, highly responsible and ethical public official who is always willing to go the extra mile to make sure the job is done right. She’s intelligent, kind, and a pleasure to work with. Our new city will be in good hands with her on the City Council, which is why I’m voting for her and I hope you’ll join me.
