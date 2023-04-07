This letter is from Michael Plageman, a resident of Essex Junction.
I am writing to ask city residents to join me in voting for Elaine Haney for Essex Junction City Council.
I have been friends with Elaine for almost 20 years. She began her elected public service on the Village Board of Trustees for 7 years then was elected to the Town Selectboard where she served for three years, two of them as chair. I had the pleasure of working with Elaine when she was a trustee and I was on the Essex Town Selectboard. We served together on the board for my last year of my six years of service.
I have read in several letters of the need for a “fresh perspective” on the council. I agree with that need and I know from my experience serving with Elaine that she is a clear, thoughtful thinker who will consider all of the options learned from her years of experience and clearly articulate her reasons why she supports or disagrees with a choice of action. Her work on our consolidation efforts, governance changes and the Village-Town public works agreement showed her knowledge, budget skills, patience and perseverance.
I don’t think there is anyone who can question her integrity, her love of Essex or her efforts to do what is best for our city. I believe her years of service and experiences will be invaluable to the city as we move forward to solve our new challenges. Elaine has the skills I look for in leaders and this is why I am voting for her for City Council. I hope you will join me and support her, too.
