This letter is from Jayne Hoy of Essex Junction.
I agree with Janet Fitzpatrick's letter to the editor on March 17. Our City Council needs new faces.
I fully support Jason Struthers for the Essex Junction City Council. Here are some of my reasons:
1. Jason isn’t part of the “in-crowd” of Essex Junction like his opponents. He’ll bring new ideas rather than just echoing the views of a group of friends sitting on the council and in other departments.
2. Jason will respect everyone in the community. He won’t make fun of citizens or call them names behind their backs during or after meetings, or in other professional settings.
3. Jason will be open and straightforward. He won’t meet in secret with a select group of friends to plan how our community should develop without citizens' input.
4. Jason will be careful with our tax dollars. He won’t promise us tax cuts and then turn around and increase our taxes with weak excuses about why we are spending frivolously.
5. Jason has lived in Essex Junction all his life. He understands the importance of a community that works for everyone, not just the very privileged few that have run our village/city up until this point.
Perhaps my letter will inspire others to add their five reasons for voting for NEW faces in our NEW city.
Out with the old Essex. In with the new city.
Vote for Jason on April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.