This letter is from Greg Morgan, a resident of Essex.
Because I have lived in Essex for almost 40 years and been involved with local politics, I have had a front row seat watching both candidates – Brian Shelden and Irene Wrenner – running for the Chittenden North Vermont State Senate seat.
For me, the choice is clear. Brian is clearly the best qualified because he has identified goals that will help the four communities he will serve, and the temperament to work with others. On the other hand, I have watched his opponent repeatedly use divisive tactics.
For example, his opponent campaigned using her opinion newsletter against the merger of Essex Town and Essex Junction. A successful blending would have created a vital, diversified community; Vermont’s second largest.
Instead of a 12-year gradual tax phase-in under a merger, her ‘experience’ and involvement led to separation, a new Vermont city, and a projected 20% tax bump for her former constituents in Essex Town outside the City.
On the other hand, Brian can see the forest for the trees. His campaign focuses on the long-term health of the four communities he will serve – a vision that includes building affordable housing and health care options, including codifying safe reproductive healthcare.
For me, the choice is clear: Brian Shelden for Vermont State Senate.
