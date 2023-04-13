This letter is from Brendan Kinney, a resident of Essex Town and an outgoing member of the EWSD board of directors.
To my neighbors in Essex Town, the City of Essex Junction and Westford:
As I end my run as a member of the EWSD school board, I want to thank the communities of Essex Town, the City of Essex Junction and Westford for your support.
I was first appointed in February 2008 to the former Essex Town school board and served until April 2014. I then served as Chair of the RED Study Committee from February to November 2015 when our three communities voted to form a unified school district. I was then elected as a member of the new EWSD board in April 2016 and chose not to run for re-election as my second term ended this month.
I am grateful to the voters who supported the work of the board and the district. I am proud of all that we accomplished and want to thank the many other board members that I've had the pleasure of working with during my 15 years of service. I especially want to thank Superintendent Beth Cobb and the excellent team of administrators that support the work of the board and are working tirelessly to educate and support the schoolchildren of our three communities.
Serving as a school board member has been an incredibly meaningful experience for me and I encourage others to find ways to serve our community, whether as a volunteer or elected official.
All the best,
Brendan Kinney, Essex Town
Outgoing member of the EWSD board of directors
