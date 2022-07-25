Weather Alert

...A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Clinton, northwestern Lamoille, northwestern Orleans, southern Grand Isle, northeastern Chittenden and Franklin Counties through 1215 PM EDT... At 1114 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles north of North Troy Village to Port Kent. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Newport City, Plattsburgh, Enosburg Falls, Franklin, Johnson Village, Jay, Newport Town, Jay In Franklin County, Cambridge, Montgomery Center, Montgomery, St. Albans City, Fairfax, Troy, Sheldon, Belvidere Center, Georgia, Enosburg, Swanton and Waterville. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 102 and 123. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH