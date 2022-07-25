This letter is from Toni Morgan, a resident of Essex Junction.
I’d like to share my support for Becca Balint for U.S. House in the Democratic primary election. It was a real honor to meet her at the Firebird Cafe in Essex Junction last week where I learned first hand what a warm and authentic person she is. From that meeting and reading about the candidates, I am convinced that Becca has the very best experience, attitude and ability to represent all Vermonters in Congress.
In the challenging role of Senate ProTem, Becca showed her leadership skills in passing historic legislation for Vermont families, workers, climate, reproductive rights, and more. She has earned the respect, support and endorsement of politicians and leaders from across the political spectrum because she works with and for all of US.
Please consider voting for Becca Balint for US Congress ! https://www.beccabalint.com
Don’t forget to ask for an absentee ballot and vote August 9th!
