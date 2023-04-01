This letter is from Jason Struthers, a resident of Essex Junction and a candidate for City Council on April 11.
There has been a lot of coverage about the Essex Junction elections in recent news. Now that ballots are arriving in the mail, I wanted to take this opportunity to personally ask for your vote.
Many in the community only know me for my stance on cannabis. I urge you to look beyond that, as I am so much more. My scientific background demands critical, creative thinking. I’d bring that to the council. My experience as a skydiver has honed my ability to work well under pressure, and helped me become an effective team player while maintaining my own position.
Like me, my opponent Mr. Certa has yet to serve on a municipal board or council. While we are both seasoned professionals, we bring unique qualities to the table. Ms. Haney has a long and well-documented history in both the Village of Essex Junction and the Town of Essex. It’s up to you, the voters, to decide what type of leadership and representation you want. I offer a fresh perspective.
On April 11, the last votes will be cast and two council seats will be filled. For those who are decided, a bullet vote for me will significantly increase my chances of a seat on the council.
For those who are ambivalent, I humbly ask that you give me a shot. Though it may be easier to simply vote for more familiar names, I urge you to take a moment and learn more about my background and campaign info. Listen to the two segments on WVMT The Morning Drive with Kurt and Anthony, or watch the election special on Town Meeting TV. (Links to all are available at JasonStruthers.com). One of the other candidates will be elected, but a vote for me will ensure a balanced City Council.
We are entering the final days of campaigning. Whether you’re voting by mail, or in person - please cast your vote for Jason Struthers! Together we can implement positive change for our City and our Council.
Please reach out with questions at: JayStruthers@gmail.com
