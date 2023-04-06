This letter is from Elisabeth Bilar, a resident of Norwich.
There have been various letters of support for this or that candidate, but here’s one I guarantee you haven’t seen: An unsolicited letter of support from the ex-wife!
TLDR: You should vote for Jason Struthers for Essex Junction City Council.
Don’t know what TLDR means? It’s OK, I didn’t either till about a year ago. But here’s a hopefully brief-ish explanation:
I have known Jason Struthers for an ongoing 25 years (3 dating, 7 married, 15 divorced and co-parenting, for all you numbers folks). So if you want the inside scoop on this newest ‘unknown’ candidate for City Council, believe me, I’m your gal.
I met Jason in West Addison, VT in 1998 a year after I graduated from Dartmouth College. I was investigating the whole skydiving business for myself; Jay was a skydiving instructor and student at Castleton College, double majoring in Biology and Chemistry. He was young, sweet and passionate about his sport (and science!), and after our first meeting, looked up my phone number to ask me out on a date. Three years later, after many commutes "over the mountain" and up to Essex Junction to be with him and his family, we were engaged and married.
Though we divorced ten years and two children later, throughout the subsequent years, we have managed to maintain a positive working relationship that has successfully nurtured two wonderful children and made room to include a new spouse, renewed faith and additional family.
It takes a certain level of compassion, maturity and collaboration to sustain oneself through such a process. Divorce is not easy, and the demands of co-parenting require that one’s own emotions take a backseat to the needs of the children. The voters of Essex Junction should know that Jason was able to successfully navigate our myriad differences and difficulties, and I have no doubt that he will be able to apply those same skills to the City Council position for which he is running.
Sincerely,
Elisabeth Bilar
Norwich, VT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.