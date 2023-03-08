This letter is from Elaine Haney, city council candidate and a resident of Essex Junction.
ESSEX JUNCTION, VT — Elaine Haney, a former Essex Junction Village Trustee and Town of Essex Selectboard member and executive director of Emerge Vermont, has announced she is running for one of two open seats on the Essex Junction City Council.
“I am running because I am very excited about the future of our new City,” said Haney. “This is a critical time for us. We need to make strong choices to put our new systems in place. We have big development projects like the Crescent Connector coming up. I want to bring experienced leadership to these changes and chart a course for our future together.”
Elaine Haney is currently the executive director of Emerge Vermont, an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office. Prior to that she worked for the Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development as director of community partnerships.
She also served as director of the Vermont State Colleges Chancellor’s Office and owned The Book Rack & Children’s Pages in the Essex Outlets. She has three children; her youngest is a junior at Essex High School. She lives with her family and dog near the Whitcomb Farm on the southern edge of Essex Junction. Interested voters can learn more about her at www.elaine4ej.com.
Haney has served as a Village planning commissioner, elected Brownell Library trustee and chair of the Brownell Library Foundation, and was a co-founder of the Essex Community Farmers Market. She served as a Village Trustee from 2012-2018. In 2017 she was elected to the Town of Essex Selectboard and re-elected as a Village Trustee.
She served simultaneously on both boards until 2018, when she was elected chair of the Selectboard. Haney served two years as Selectboard chair but lost her 2021 re-election bid by two votes.
Haney strongly supported separating Essex Junction and Essex Town. She organized a team of community volunteers to educate voters about separation.
“The best part about the separation effort was how we all came together to chart our own course. I have never been prouder than that July day last summer when we celebrated our independence. Together we made it happen. That energy is still with me and is what makes me want to be a part of the City Council.”
Haney is running to ensure the City Council addresses the needs of residents while it also tackles standing up an independent municipality.
“We are no longer distracted by merger and separation. We’re ready to focus on the things that are important to Essex Junction residents. We need to ensure responsible development. We must support the resources we depend on like the senior center and rec department. We need to strengthen our vibrant downtown. And we need to continue our efforts to make our community as inclusive and welcoming as possible.”
The two open City Council seats are currently held by George Tyler and Dan Kerin, who each served 15 and 12 years respectively. “Dan and George were both trustees when I was elected the first time,” Haney said. “I don’t think we can overestimate the impact their service has had on our community. It was an honor to serve with them then and I am deeply grateful for their hard work on behalf of all of us.”
The City of Essex Junction will hold its election for City Council on Tuesday, April 11. Ballots will be mailed to residents in mid to late March and the polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 11 at the Champlain Valley Exposition—a different location than the usual polling site of Essex High School.
