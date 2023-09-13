This letter is from Andrew Brown, Essex Junction City Council member.
ESSEX JUNCTION — Knowing that it can take a few months for potential City Council candidates to determine whether or not to run, I am announcing that when my term expires in 2024 I will not be seeking re-election.
I have loved representing the Village and City of Essex Junction for the past 11 years in our municipal efforts and I express my deepest appreciation to my community for allowing me to do so.
While a lot has happened within these 11 years, I am most elated to have worked with so many of you to finally move on from our community’s 50 plus year governance debate. We together built this City!
If you are someone who is considering running for City Council I would be happy to speak with you about what this entails and my contact information can be found on the City’s website.
I would especially encourage those of you who understand that our geographically small city cannot maintain stagnation in development and expect tax increases under five percent every year to consider running.
If you have never been engaged in the City before please know that before I became a Village Trustee I was not engaged either. You don’t need to have been on a committee or volunteer board, you just need to be able to get along with, listen to, and respect the various perspectives of our community as you work collaboratively with the other Councilors.
Letters to the editor are opinion pieces contributed by readers and community leaders. The Reporter strives to publish a variety of views from a broad range of Vermonters.
