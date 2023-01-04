It's 2023 and municipal officials, leaders and community members shared their New Year's resolutions with the Reporter.
"My New Year's resolution is always the same. It is to pray more, to take time out for personal reflection and to give thanks to God, the giver of all good gifts."
—Father Charlie Ranges, priest at Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex Junction
"Our library board recently updated our library’s mission, which also serves as a great New Year’s Resolution, not just for next year but for many years to come. Our mission is: Essex Free Library: Your road to discovery, enrichment, and community.
Our New Year’s Resolution is to be the community’s road, to offer opportunities to all, to strengthen our programming and resources, and to look for ways to reach new members and bring the community together. This year, be on the lookout for new programs for both adults and children, new books and resources, and, as always, a helpful and welcoming library staff."
—Caitlin Corless, library director at Essex Free Library
"This year I resolve to live more in the present so that I might be available to family, church, and wider community as a positive resource. I resolve to be open-hearted and mindful and to listen more intentionally for opportunities to help my church and others I meet deepen an awareness of the needs of the communities in which we live."
—Rev. Kim Hardy, rector at St. James Episcopal Church, Essex Junction
"My professional goals for 2023 are to see a successful separation and continued collaboration for both the City and Town Housing Commissions. My second goal is to see both the town and the city continue to move forward in creating a Housing Trust fund in each municipality.
And as the chair of the State Special Education Advisory Panel (and co-chair of the EWSD SEPAC) my professional goal is to remove as many barriers(including systematic) for families and their students living with disabilities in accessing a high quality free and appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment."
—Katie Ballard, chair of the Essex Housing Commission
