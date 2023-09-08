George Tyler is a columnist for the Essex Reporter. A resident of Essex Junction, Tyler is a former journalist, village trustee and city councilor.
The Essex community should breathe a sigh of relief over a routine event that took place at the Essex Junction Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 10.
After a three-year tussle with Vermont’s Public Utility Commission and the Conservation Law Foundation, GlobalFoundries is ready to move forward with a plan to start generating its own electricity which, the company hopes, will lower its operating costs by reducing its reliance on Green Mountain Power.
The PUC had rejected an earlier version of the plan because it didn’t conform to Vermont’s Renewable Energy Standard which says that energy-generating utilities must have a clear path to getting 100% of their electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030. It also raised concerns about what losing its largest corporate customer would mean to the state’s commercial electric grid. CLF threw its legal muscle into the fight, business groups vowed to take it to the Legislature, and for a while it looked like the whole thing might be headed toward a drawn-out impasse. But cooler heads prevailed and in August of 2022 the PUC issued a Certificate of Public Good which cleared the way for GlobalFoundries to proceed with its utility. When it presented its design to the Essex Junction Planning Commission this August, it was simply checking off one of the boxes required by the certificate.
Why is this good news?
GlobalFoundries pays 9.1 cents per kilowatt-hour for electricity to operate its Vermont plant, and 5 cents per kilowatt-hour to power its New York plant in Malta. When you’re burning through hundreds of millions of kilowatt-hours per year, this is the kind of jaw-dropping difference that makes companies, even high-end technology companies with deep pockets, make fateful choices. For environmentalists, sustainability is about renewable resources; for businesses, sustainability is about operating expenses, and paying nearly twice as much for electricity in one state versus a nearby state is unsustainable.
The utility plan approved by the PUC won’t instantly make those differences go away for GlobalFoundries. The company must still purchase most of its energy from Vermont’s expensive power grid. But the plan will help GlobalFoundries cut some of those costs and, more importantly, put it on a path where it could eventually see real savings. The PUC’s certificate allows GlobalFoundries to build a utility with twice the capacity than it’s currently planning, which suggests that the 10,000 solar panel facility it’s installing over an asphalt parking lot, as well as two adjacent lots, is just a first step.
Most importantly, the agreement demonstrates the company’s willingness to work within Vermont’s tough renewable energy standards and negotiate with aggressive environmental advocates like CLF. Besides revising its utility plan to help meet the State’s goal of 100 percent reliance on renewable energy by 2030, GlobalFoundries will also pay Green Mountain Power a $15.6 million ‘transition fee’ over four years to take some of the sting out of the lost revenue. It will also tax itself on the power it generates with the proceeds going to Vermont’s home weatherization assistance program.
It’s true that the urgent worldwide demand for its product means that GlobalFoundries’ Essex Junction plant will still turn a profit, despite having relatively higher operating costs than its other plants. But it’s not naïve to suggest that GlobalFoundries technologists who routinely grapple with the molecular physics of microchips can readily grasp the far less arcane chemistry of climate change, and the existential threat it poses, and that this awareness factored into their decision to find common ground with CLF and the PUC. You can relocate from Vermont to New York to Taiwan, but ultimately, it’s the same planet, and climate change can’t always be someone else’s problem to deal with.
Regardless of their corporate reasoning, GlobalFoundries’ actions in setting up a renewable energy utility at its Essex Junction site speak for themselves. And in a summer that delivered a big dose of climate despair to our little state and its economy, we should all be grateful for the glimmer of hope those actions provide.
Columns are opinion pieces regularly contributed by a select group of writers. Columns reflect the opinions of the writer and do not represent the views of the Essex Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.