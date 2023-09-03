Marybeth Redmond is a columnist for the Essex Reporter. Redmond is a trained writer-journalist and served as state representative in the Vermont House for the Town of Essex from 2019-2022.
I will miss Bernie Couture immensely, and I trust many Essex Junction and Essex Town residents will miss him too.
This long-time educator and coach, who hailed from the Old North End of Burlington, functioned like a glue that held essential things together in our local community. Glue connects and joins, but you might not notice its immense value and impact until it’s not there. Bernie Couture was that person for me. His hand and his good energy were present in the diverse circles that I traveled, and I could rely on his participation, sense of service, and whispered wry humor to serve as a literal bedrock for any effort underway.
Unexpectedly, Bernie Couture died last week at the age of 85, while watching a spectacular setting sun at his family’s camp on Mallets Bay. I say that he passed away “unexpectedly” despite his senior status, because just the day before he had attended Mass at St. Michael’s College and chatted up a wide array of folks after the service as was his custom. His loss was “unexpected” for me too, as it’s just plain hard to imagine Essex community life without him.
I cannot recall the first time I met Bernie. He was simply always there; a mainstay of whatever community endeavor was underway. When Liz Mahoney, Julie Macy and I brainstormed the creation of Serve Our Neighbor Day, a parish-wide community service event for the three churches of the Essex Catholic Community, Bernie was all-in. Twice a year, more than 100 volunteers would work at 20-25 Essex Junction homes in dire need of leaf raking, gutter cleaning, and window washing.
Over time, Bernie became the de facto collector of leaves in a slight-sized pick-up truck, while simultaneously chauffeuring Fr. Charlie Ranges from project site to project site. I usually served as the event photographer, so we three would travel caravan-style as Fr. Charlie checked in on the homeowners, many of them elderly, people with disabilities, or out of work. When we’d pull up to a house with 20-plus parishioners raking together in a front yard, Bernie would glow - as much as a man with a somewhat gruff exterior can glow – and he would say, “This is our church at its best.”
I recall the year we needed a few volunteers to play the three kings for a series of skits about the Christmas story happening at that year’s Vacation Bible School at St. Lawrence Church. Next thing you know, Bernie was decked out in royal finery with a fake crown on his head carrying a box of gems and jewels, delivering his lines with a humorous twist. That was Bernie; if there was an immediate need, he was game to offer his help, but usually in a humble, understated kind of way.
When I was elected to the Vermont House as state representative from Essex, I would come to know Bernie in a new arena – that of local government and politics. Here was someone in elective office with whom I shared similar values, and we had a track record through our parish work. Serving as Justices of the Peace and members of the Board of Civil Authority, our roles included excruciating tax abatement decisions during the COVID-19 crisis and multiple election recounts in the Town of Essex, including the merge or not-to-merge question.
After his death, a short prayer was found tucked inside his wallet. It was printed on his funeral Mass program, and one line stands out to me: “When I am angry or worried, make me open, ready to speak the truth in charity and in peace.”
Bernie tried to live that credo. I witnessed it on numerous occasions. He was an open, curious person, eager to add positive energy to whatever the task before him. He was solid. You could count on Bernie to show up, to participate, to troubleshoot, never seeking attention or the limelight, but ever a quiet force for good in a sometimes-weary world.
Columns are opinion pieces regularly contributed by a select group of writers. Columns reflect the opinions of the writer and do not represent the views of the Essex Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.