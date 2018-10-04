ESSEX JCT. – Walter Colteryahn, age 90, of Essex Jct. went to be with the Lord peacefully early Friday morning, Sept. 28, 2018, after having suffered a stroke earlier in the week.

Walter Paul Colteryahn was born to Walter H. and Margaret V. Colteryahn in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Jan. 9, 1928. The youngest of three children, Walt graduated from Massanutten Military Academy, and then attended Bucknell University where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir from 1950-1952.

In 1953, Walt was married to Patricia Louise Smith of Lansdale, Pa. They lived the early years of their marriage in Pittsburgh where Walt worked at the family-owned Colteryahn Dairy. There were multiple moves in the mid-’60s and ’70s, but eventually Walt and Pat settled down in Springfield, Vt. where they spent the next 34 years. Until retirement, Walt worked in various capacities including plant engineer for Idlenot Dairy. More recently, they moved up to Essex Jct. to be closer to their son and family.

Walt loved the Lord, and he loved people. He loved his family, near and far. He loved to be social, to make music and to laugh. Walt and Pat were always deeply involved with their church and sang in the choir. Walt served on many committees throughout the years, including Habitat for Humanity and the Windsor County Court Diversion Board. He was a lay minister and served for a time in the Stephen Ministries. He loved playing the piano and being part of a jazz ensemble, playing old jazz tunes at numerous senior living facilities and nursing homes. He was a loving husband and father to their two children. His caring, outgoing nature and giving of himself to serve was a witness to others for the love of Jesus Christ.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Colteryahn; his sister, Jane Davis, and husband, John; and his brother, William Colteryahn, and wife, Carolyn. He is survived by his daughter, Ruth C. Matason, and husband, Tom; his son, Philip J. Colteryahn, and wife, Meike; his sister-in-law, Alice Smith; his brother-in-law, Michael Smith, and wife, Carlyn; and his grandchildren Carolyn, Sarah and Nathaniel Colteryahn; and by many extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Memorial Church, 1033 Essex Rd., in Williston on Oct. 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. for those who would like to come to share, remember and celebrate Walt’s life.

Please no flowers, but if desired, donations to honor Walt’s memory can be given to Compassion International or the NETS Center in Williston.