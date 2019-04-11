Ruth Perrier, 91, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family on Monday the 18th of March.

Born on February 1st, 1928 in Island Pond, Vt., the daughter of the late Harry and Irene (Davis) Osborne. Ruth graduated from Brighton High School and then continued her education in New York City. Upon return from New York, she began working for her father at the Essex County Herald.

While at Brighton High School, Ruth had met her soulmate, Burton Perrier. They married on August 19th, 1950. In 1965, they moved to Essex Junction, where their four children spent their high school years. In 1989 they purchased a home in Winter Haven, Florida and Apple Tree Bay in South Hero, Vermont. Another special place Ruth spent much of her time was the family cottage in Island Pond.

Ruth’s niece described her as a “little spark plug.” Ruth was a spitfire with an impeccable wardrobe. From her colorful golfing attire to her ironed, matching pajamas – she was always well-dressed for any occasion. She was an Orlando Magic super fan. Ruth loved to play games, from cribbage to cards to bingo. She was an avid golfer and golfed through the age of 85. Ruth loved to knit and started a tradition of handmade Christmas stockings for the family. Her legacy will be proudly displayed through the holidays in homes across several generations.

Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Burt Perrier; her daughter, Janet Clarke; her siblings, Maynard, Lorraine, Donald, Joan, and Bobby; her grandson, Ryan Perrier.

Ruth is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Lynwood and Helen Osborne of Spanish Fort, A.L.; her children, Cathy Williams and her husband, Ray, of Milton, V.T.; Rick Clarke, of Island Pond, V.T.; Susan Perrier, of Essex Jct., V.T.; Brian Perrier and his wife, Dawn, of Essex Jct., V.T.; her grandchildren, Todd and Melanie Williams, Nikki and Mohamad Alzyoud, Chad Williams and Ana Anderson, Jason and Heather Clarke, Melissa and Kevin Geiler, Stacey and Josh Cross, Tyler Lunderville, Meghan Perrier, and Dylan Perrier; her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Christina, Joel, Tori, Shelby and her husband, Devon, Landyn, Rayne, Kaiden, Jaxson, Peyton, Austin, Zachary, Grey, Mia, and Tanner; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction with visiting hours 11am-12pm and service at noon. The Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery on Old Colchester Road in Essex Junction.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice. Ruth’s family is appreciative of their help and support. Also a special thank you to Monica, Donna, and Judy, Ruth’s caregiving team from Happy to Help Caregivers & Seniors, LLC.