BOLTON – Ronald Stephen Boozan, 66, passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on Nov. 26, 2018 surrounded by his family. He was born in Colchester on Oct. 18, 1952 son of the late Roger James and Mary (Provost) Boozan.

Ron was a tireless worker going to work right after graduating from Essex High School Class of 1971 when he worked for Steve and Matt at Stevens Gas Company. He later signed on with Green Mountain Power Corporation in the mechanical maintenance department. He had great stories to share about the challenging times of Hurricane Irene coming through Vermont and the challenges it presented on the Winooski River dam in Bolton he worked on so often. He was extremely talented, could fix anything and never said no to anyone seeking out his expert volunteer no charge rates.

Ron loved his children and grandchildren to no end. His grandchildren never had a more attentive, loving friend and playmate than their very proud “Papa.” Ron was a loving and amazing son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a loyal and nonjudgmental friend forever and to many. His favorite place on earth was the family camp on Metcalf Pond in Fletcher. Many a summer night was spent in front of a campfire enjoying the moon’s reflection off the glasslike finish of the pond waters while listening to the echoes of the loons announcing their new chicks to the world. With pure content, he would take in the black bears hooting to each other from the top of the opposite ridges across the pond as if sharing gossip about the surrounding campers. Many a family hike would be taken up the winding path known so well to the hiker teaching the way from one generation to another until reaching the base of Big Oak on the ridge behind camp where it seemed one could see forever. It would seem that Ron was on top of the world when at camp with family and friends.

Outdoors is where he was most comfortable. During deer season he was always the first one in to the Fletcher woods he knew so well and the last one back to the truck after the pumpkin colored sun had long disappeared behind the hills silhouetted by bare and scarcely leafed trees. The children were taught to fish by the best. Patience was full in the creel, and the adventure, not the catch, are memories shared with his grandchildren. They will remember always on their fishing expeditions in the pristine Vermont brooks, ponds and lakes.

At home with the love of his life, Julie, near him always was so very comforting especially in his last years of illness, courageously fighting a battle with brain cancer he could not win. As he grew tired, he so looked forward to the quiet times in his chair with his beloved KitKat sound asleep on his lap as he sang his special songs to her so softly, being careful not to wake her was always the perfect ending to a long day.

He will be greatly missed as there has never been any other like him, and the world will surely be less fortunate in his absence. And now Ron, eternal rest you have so well earned.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Julie Boozan, of Bolton; his son, Bobby Boozan; his daughter, Nicole Boozan-Hayden, and husband, Andrew, all of St. Albans; a niece, Sonia Leclair, and husband, Devin, of New York; five grandchildren Aubrey, Josh, Hannah, Nicolas and Abby; several great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Kit Kat.

Ron was also predeceased by his brothers James Boozan on June 9, 2002 and William Boozan on Jan. 30, 2015.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful team of nurses and doctors at both UVM Medical Center and UVM Hospice.

Visiting hours were held on Thursday Nov. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at AW Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated on Friday, Nov 30 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church with Rev. Charles Ranges S.S.E. officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Binghamville Cemetery in Fletcher in the spring at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Ln., Williston, VT 05495. The family also invites you to view Ronald’s life story by visiting www.awrfh.com.