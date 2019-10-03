Roger S. Brouillette, 75, passed in a hospice health facility on August 27, 2019, in Ocala, Fla. He was born in Newport, Vt., in 1943 and grew up on the Morgan Road in Derby. He is predeceased by his parents, Maxime and Olive (Shover) Brouillette.

He graduated from Derby Academy in 1961, where he was a major contributor in baseball, basketball, and soccer. Fully aware of the conflict in Vietnam, he enlisted in the Army, intent on exploring the world beyond Derby. After serving for four years, he moved to Essex Junction, Vt., where he went to work at IBM as a Metrologist.

After meeting the love of his life, Nancy Ricketson Douglass, they married in 1989, and continued living in Essex Junction. Roger was an avid golfer, enjoyed deer hunting, and at a time in his life, when the winters were good, he made a few quarts of maple syrup in his backyard.

When Roger and Nancy retired, they moved to Florida, first to Ocala, then to Summerfield, where they had homes built in Del Webb communities. Roger stayed active with golf, softball, and endless hours maintaining the fields. Roger also purchased a motorcycle, a lifelong dream, and enjoyed many day trips throughout the sunshine state. After a few years, they moved to Fairfield Glades, Tenn., to be closer to family. It didn’t take long to discover it was cold there, so they moved back to Ocala.

Roger is survived by his wife, Nancy, son Roger, Jr., and wife, Jull, and granddaughter Charlotte, his step sons Sam Douglass, and Matt Douglass, and wife, Casey, and grandchildren Avery and Logan, his sisters Karlene Keysar, and husband Steven, Janet Payne, and husband Edward, his sisters-in-law Janet Arnold and Rita Ricketson, and brother-in-law Ken Ricketson, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Delwyn Green of Derby, Vt., a lifelong friend Roger met in the fourth grade, who was more like a brother.

There will be no services at Roger’s request. Should friends desire, contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, ACS CAN, P.O. Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 73172-0295.

May God bless you, Roger and keep you in his care always. Until we meet again.