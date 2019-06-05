Williston, VT – Richard “Dick” Boomhower, age 90, of St. George Rd. Williston, VT, died on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at Barre Gardens in Barre, VT. He was born to Marguerite (Paradee) Boomhower and Gordon Boomhower on Borderville Hill, Fairfield, Vermont. He worked on the family farm. After high school he bought a milk route bringing milk from the neighboring farms to the St. Albans Co-op. Richard was awarded purple hearts for his service as a Marine in the Korean War. He was one of the first employees at the IBM facility in Essex and worked there as an engineer until retirement. In 1957 Richard and his wife Joyce moved to Underhill where they raised their sons and became very involved with the lives of many children while embracing every aspect of the community.

Richard contributed to his community by serving on the water board, school boards, working with the Boy Scouts, and counseling soldiers returning home from Vietnam. He faithfully donated blood every chance he could. In 1979 Richard and Joyce moved to Williston so that he could spend more time working in his woodlot and pursuing his love of the outdoors.

Richard was predeceased by his wife Joyce (Hill) Boomhower and his siblings Arieta St. Pierre, Patricia Niles, Mable Greene, and Gordon (Sunny) Boomhower, and Gloria Kane.

He is survived by his sons Dan Boomhower, partner Roberta Tracy; Jeff Boomhower, partner Celeste Plouffe; and Greg Boomhower, wife Michele Boomhower and their partner Ginger McDowell; grandchildren Rikki Tracy and partner Matthew Stebbins, Aleda Boomhower, and Alex Boomhower. Richard is survived by brothers Jack Boomhower, wife Rochelle; George Boomhower, wife Linda; sister Marguerite (Peggy) Lawyer, husband Teed; uncle Hiram Paradee; sisters-in-law Dawn Boomhower, Carolyn Boomhower, Velma Hill, Nancy Hill, and brother-in-law Robert Hill, wife Jeannette Hill; several cousins; forty nieces and nephews, and their families.

Visiting Hours will on June 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 with a Service beginning at 3:00 pm. at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Junction. A private internment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Vermont Land Trust (www.vlt.org), 8 Bailey Avenue, Montpelier, VT, 05602, thanking them for preserving the family farms that Richard loved. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.