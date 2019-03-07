Paul Henry Frobose of Essex Junction, husband of Cheryl A. Frobose, passed away on January 30, 2019, in his beautiful Bride’s arms, and went home to his Lord. While their time together was short, it was the happiest in their lives, which they savored and cherished, as they are soul mates.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, and his sister Sally, (2018). He is survived by his beloved Wife Cheryl, his brother Alan, a nephew, and several nieces.

Born in 1945 in Oakland, California, Paul grew up and spent his formative years in Riverbank, California. I enjoyed listening to him recount several stories of his childhood, and beyond.

Education was paramount in Paul’s life; from childhood years to fairly recently, he excelled in all his endeavors, scholastic and otherwise, receiving several awards and degrees. His most recent was the completion of his Master of Arts in History, at California State University in Sacramento, California in 1999.

Although Paul was a humble and private man, as his proud Wife, I feel he would appreciate it If I cite some of his accomplishments:

Paul was a U.S. Cultural and social historian who specialized in the silent film era. After moving to Vermont, he continued to write extensively on the early history of the motion-picture industry in California, lectured on silent film, and California history.

Among his published work includes: “1,000 Ideas for Term Papers, (1970), “Sacramento’s Golden Decade of Film Making”, (1992), and In the Garden, Essays in Honor of Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Film Adaptions of Francis Hodgson Burnett’s Stories”. (2006)

In 2017, Paul met the love of his life, Cheryl O’Neil. He told her he fell in love with her the second time they met, and communicated that to many people. Their love and devotion to one another was visible for all to see. They were married in the Spring of 2018. Paul said it was the happiest day of his life!

Recently, many of Paul’s former classmates and family reached out to me to express their condolences remarking, “These past few years of Paul’s life were his best, and they had never seen him this happy before”. Paul was so loved by all who knew him as the friend with the quiet demeanor, a kind and generous heart, and of course his quick wit and great sense of humor!

My gentle dearly beloved Paul, soulmate, best friend, confidante and forever Husband, how dearly I miss you! I am joyful you are in God’s paradise, free of any pain and strife you endured. When comes the time our Heavenly Father calls me home, I know you will be waiting for me to join you, to be close by your side.

All my love, your forever Wife, Cheryl

“and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free ~ John 8:32 (NRSV)

Editor’s note: The Reporter received two obituaries for Paul. This one was written by his wife, Cheryl A. Frobose, at the time of his death.