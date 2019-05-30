Mrs. Patricia T. Meier, 86, of Essex, VT, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mansfield Place in Essex Junction. With the family and staff gathered in prayer after her passing, the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” filled the air and everyone’s hearts with awe.

Pat was born on January 30, 1933 in Rochester, VT, the only child of Ernest and Ellaine Taylor, who made sure that Pat, grew up surrounded by many friends and family. The family moved to Montpelier, where Pat graduated from high school in 1951. She earned her RN from Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in 1953. Pat married Paul W. Carter in 1954 and moved to Essex Junction, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Pat was a dedicated nurse, working at DeGoesbriand Hospital and Essex Health Center. She then trained as a medical secretary to work at Urology Associates, but returned to nursing at the Fanny Allen Emergency Room, and finally as a visiting nurse with the VNA, where she worked until her retirement at the age of 75.

Pat was not only a great mother to her children, but also to her step-children from her second marriage in 1973 to Norman Seguin. After being a widow for over 24 years, Pat married James D. Meier in 2008 and enjoyed many quiet moments and community dinners with James and his son, Michael.

Pat loved music, and sang in the church choir at Essex Congregational Church and later the St. James Episcopal Church, where she was an active member until her advancing vascular dementia slowed her down. She was a member of Colchester Community Chorus where she traveled to Europe to sing in many beautiful cathedrals. In addition to this, Pat was a member of the Essex Rescue in the early 70’s, and joined the Vermont Militia Medical Corps when she was in her 70’s. She was also active with the Mary Fletcher Nursing School Alumni Association as well as Montpelier Class of 1951 alumni activities. Pat loved to be at the center of event planning and cherished these times.

Pat’s hobbies including knitting, crocheting her famous dishcloths, gardening, reading, arranging silk flowers, caning chairs, cooking, baking, sewing, playing the piano and organ and traveling.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, her first husband Paul Carter, her second husband Norman Seguin, her step-son Peter Seguin, and her cousin George Taylor.

Pat is survived by her husband James D Meier; her children and their spouses: Susan and Michael O’Brien of Winooski, Scott and Amy Carter of Monkton, Steve and Kathy Carter of Milton, and Michelle and Steve Fredericksen of Montana; her step-son Timothy Seguin; James’ son Michael Meier and wife Sarah; her grandchildren: Robert (Chihunt) and Thomas (Kimberley) O’Brien, Kate (Matthew) Violette, Rachel (Josh) and Stacy (Mehraj) Carter, Glen and Weston Carter, Brian (Jordan) and Eric (Keely) Fredericksen. Pat also leaves behind six great-grandchildren: Amelia, Benjamin, Eleanor, Caroline, Emmett and Farrah. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Georgette Perry and Audrey Diagostino of Massena, NY, her cousin Irma Perry, many nieces and nephews, along with longtime friends Lyn Boyce and Vera Fleury.

Pat’s family wishes to thank the entire staff at Mansfield Place Memory Care who took such loving care of her. Special thanks to Donna, Tom, Mary, Yolanda, Sarah, Patty, April, Daya, Kayla and so many more that loved our mom and accepted her love and worry unconditionally. Special thanks to Pat’s hospice team of Nancy Carlson, Jeanne Sullivan, Joan O’Gorman, all the hospice volunteers, and to Dr. Jeffrey Haddock.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. James Episcopal Church in Essex Junction with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Essex Junction. A reception will follow after the burial at St. James Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Church or Essex Rescue. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.