Pamela F. Meyers of Jericho passed unexpectedly but peacefully on Oct. 25, 2018, at the age of 76. Her love of people led her to a career in nursing that spanned over 25 years, including working locally at the Community Health Center and Fletcher Allen, but her deep love of art defined her.

Although many will remember her fondly as a friend, mother, and nurse, Pam was, to the depth of her soul, an artist. She fairly breathed art, whether it was creating breathtaking sculptures and paintings or designing hysterical cartoon posters, and many of her pieces are owned in private collections. Though she worked in a number of mediums, including clay, pencil, pen and ink, watercolor, and oils, her greatest artistic love was pastels. Most of her later works were pastel paintings—a mixture of landscapes, still lifes, and portraits. She was a member of the Vermont Pastel Society, the Northern Vermont Artist Association, and the Essex Art League.

She loved to travel and felt lucky to have lived in Europe for three years with her husband and children where she got to experience other cultures, bask in the great art of the old masters, as well as whisk off with her girlfriends on a regular basis for exciting excursions. When her kids were young she went scuba diving in the Florida Keys and Bahamas, and later in life drove a motorhome across the United States from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Pam loved where she lived, finding inspiration in the beauty of the landscape, the majesty of the mountains right outside her windows. As she would say, she never tired of the view. She led a full life, indulging her other passions like collecting fine art, cultivating an impressive collection of crystals and semi-precious stones from all over the world, growing various plants, planting (and naming) trees for loved ones, creating beautiful flower gardens, and spoiling her Silky Terriers, especially her sweet little dog, Austin.

A warm, welcoming soul, Pam would hug people the very first time she met them. She never held back when it came to love—expressing it openly, honestly, and freely, deeply affecting those around her without ever knowing it. She welcomed people into her life with arms wide open and a ready smile. Her loving legacy will live on in those who have known and loved her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard Meyers; daughters Jennifer Meyers (husband Stevan Knapp) and Kara Miller, daughter-in-law Katrina Hoes Meyers, her beloved grandchildren Meghan and Liam Meyers, Harrison Miller, and Riley, Torin, Cael, and Ebba Knapp, as well as her sister Senna (Fisher) Kono, brother-in-law Tom Meyers (wife Cathy), sister-in-law Linda Reuble (husband Jeff), and brother-in-law Tim Meyers (wife Lois). She was predeceased by her son John Meyers (wife Katrina) in 2013.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the United Church of Underhill on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at 11 a.m., with the family receiving visitors starting at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Essex-Jericho-Underhill Food Shelf, P.O. Box 65, Jericho, VT 05465. Visit www.cremationsocietycc.com to leave condolences.