Monica Marie Gershenfeld-Dougherty, age 64, went to be with her Creator Monday, June 3, 2019 at University of Vermont Medical Center as a result of a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Monica was born August 3, 1954 in Upper Darby, Pa. the daughter of Elizabeth and Francis Park.

Monica is survived by her 2 children Chris Grab, his wife Katye and 2 girls Cecelia and Lucy of Land O’Lakes, Fl. And her daughter, Carrie Ann Kamont, her partner Christopher and 2 daughters Bella and Briar of Barre, Vt along with her husband Dan Dougherty of Essex Junction, Vt. and his daughter, Chrystal Grace of Oneonta, NY.

Monica was a former Foster Parent and VPre-Kindergarten teacher prior to her previous brain aneurism. She was an active member of Malletts Bay Congregational Church, UCC in Colchester, Vt. where she served on the Board of Trustees, assisted with events and did the weekly cleaning. Monica was also a very active member of the Essex Senior where she enjoyed the various activities and was a big help with the members and guests who had difficulties, as well she ensure the fill-in managers were properly performing their duties, who have expressed how helpful Monica was to them.

A Celebration of Monica’s Life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11am with Rev. Sally May officiating. The returning of Monica’s ashes to the earth will be held in a private ceremony at a later date.

In memory of Monica’s love of life, caring and teaching others she was a registered organ, eye, bone & tissue donor. Her family asks for each of you as your culture, religious beliefs allow to become a donor as well. www.donatelife.net and ensure when you renew your driver’s license or state i.d. you check the organ donor box. Monica’s donations helped to improve the lives of 53 people! On top of that as a tribute to her teaching career she was the subject of a class at UVM’s Medical School.

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking for memorial donations be made to either Malletts Bay Congregational Church, UCC PO Box 157 Colchester, Vt 05442 or the Essex Senior Center 2 Lincoln St. Essex Junction, Vt 05452.

Monica’s family would like to extend their appreciation for the love and support from the City of Essex Parks & Recreation Department, the staff, nursing staff & doctors at UVM Medical Center whose compassion and comfort care was phenomenal and to our MBCCUCC Family for the wonderful love and concern you show to all!

You were a beautiful person Monica we are sure your guardian angel duties will keep you soaring! Until we meet again, my Love, I will be “Touched by an Angel”!. Dan!”