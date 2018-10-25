Maureen Judge Canty 79, of Essex passed away Oct. 18, 2018 surrounded by her husband and five children.

She was born on March 16, 1939 in Boston to Thomas and Sylvia Kenney Judge.

Maureen attended St. Brigid’s Catholic High School, Class of 1956, and later returned to that very church on May 20, 1961 to marry the love of her life, Daniel Joseph Canty.

She impacted many young lives with her years of service to Girl Scouts of America, 4H and helping her little angels at the Essex Elementary School. She was a long time supporter of 4H, where she helped organize the Northeast 4H Leaders Forum, assisted with the 4H Teen Congress and ultimately served on the Vermont 4H Advisory Board. She was especially proud of her 44 years in AA.

Maureen was an avid sports fan and loved anything Boston – Red Sox, Bruins, Patriots and Celtics. In addition, she could often be heard from the sidelines cheering at her children, and later grandchildren’s, sporting events.

Maureen never met a stranger. Her joyful nature and hilarious laugh made an impact on all who met her. She loved her family, her Irish heritage, the warmth of the sun, singing (with or without the radio), and of course, chocolate!

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dan Canty; daughters, Susan Senn and husband, Eric, of Essex; Katie Roche and husband, Jim, of Denton, Texas; Debbie Grief and husband, Matt, of Ft. Worth, Texas; Maureen Hoague and husband, Ron, of Fairfax; son Dan Canty and partner, Nicole Delcore, of Indian Lake, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren Erika, Alex, Brittany, Ryan, DJ, Cody, Gianna, Erin, Connor, Gaven, Garrison; sisters Margaret (Ed) Ruggeri and Sylvia (Michael) O’Connell; brother Gerard Judge; in-laws Robert Sheehan, Jack Maloney, Bill Canty, Elizabeth Leavitt, and Claire Canty; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, sisters Catherine Maloney, Alice Rettig, Eileen Sheehan, brother-in-law Robert Rettig, and sister-in-laws Karen Judge and Lisa Judge.

A special thank you to the wonderful, caring staff and community of Maple Ridge Memory Care for the love and support they gave Maureen during her time there, as well as Dr. Rippa, her staff and the VNA.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 4-8 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home, Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction, VT. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25 at St. Brigid’s Parish, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Jct. VT. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.