Marty Gordon, of Essex, died on September 21, 2019 at the UVM McClure Miller Respite House following a short battle with cancer.

He was born in October of 1952 in Oxford, England. Marty was a 1970 graduate of Rondout Valley High School in Kerhonkson, NY and graduated from Ulster County Community College. On April 4, 1974 he was married in St. Peters Catholic Church in Rosendale, New York to Kathleen Karaffa. Marty worked for 38 years at IBM in Kingston, Fishkill and Poughkeepsie, New York and Essex, Vermont before retiring in 2008.

Marty was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. He was a passionate self-taught musician playing guitar, bass, harmonica, and a singer. Marty played in multiple bands over the past 50 years having over 700 career ‘gigs’ and many jam sessions. He most recently served on the Board of Directors as the Vice President for the Pikes Peak Blues Community upon moving back to Essex this past July from Colorado Springs, Colorado. He enjoyed supporting local musicians, playing the Blues, and was an avid reader.

Marty raised two amazing daughters, one a dedicated and compassionate Social Worker and the other a 2008 U.S. Olympian. Both daughters loved him unconditionally as he was always their biggest supporter. He taught his daughters to be strong and independent, but to treat everyone with kindness and equality. His other pride and joy was being a “Pops” to his two grandchildren Camille and Alexander taking them for wagon rides, going to the park and breakfast at IHOP.

In 2016, Marty had a stroke and heart attack the day after his 64th birthday. He was the first patient to be seen at the UC Health Memorial Hospital Comprehensive Stroke Center in Colorado Springs. Marty’s family is forever grateful to the Security Fire Department Emergency Medical Technicians and Memorial Hospital Staff especially Dr. Dan Huddle, Dr. Chasmina MacIndoe, Dr. Jamie Gonzalez and Dr. James Strader who blessed them with 3 more years with Marty.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years Kathleen of Essex, VT, daughter Carissa Gordon Gump (Jason) of Essex, VT (recently of Colorado Springs, CO), brother Paul Gordon (Roxanne) of Lake Katrine, NY, his grandchildren Camille and Alexander both of Essex, VT and his dog Riley B. King. He is predeceased by his daughter Jennifer M. Gordon-Christiano (Matthew), his mother Celia, Step Father Leo and Brother David.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Essex Alliance Church, Old Stage Rd in Essex Jct. Burial will be private.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made in Marty’s honor to the UC Health Foundation designated to the Comprehensive Stroke Services at https://www.uchealthmemorialcares.org/donate/.