Marley Doubleday (better know as Mars), passed away on Oct. 2, 2018 at the age of 19.

Mars wasn’t in the best of health and the cause of death was natural, but she tried everyday to be strong and let those around her know how much she loved them.

Mars was born March 9,1999 in Nashua, N.H. but spent most of her life in Essex Jct. Mars was an artist, she loved to write, draw, she loved music and plants. It’s with all those things she loved to do, that made a mark on this world that won’t be forgotten. We miss you, Mars. Your smile, laughter and love for us will not be forgotten.