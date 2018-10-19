ESSEX – Margaret T. Duclos, 66, of Lilac Lane in Essex died on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House following a six-year battle with cancer.

She was born Jan. 15, 1952 in Highland, N.Y., the daughter of Margaret Ferrendino and the late Michael P. Anzelone. She graduated valedictorian of her Highland High School class in 1970. She received a B.S. in secondary education from SUNY New Paltz in 1974. She was married to Glendon Duclos on April 24, 1982. Margaret was employed by IBM for 30 years. After retirement, she spent a great deal of her time volunteering at local organizations, mainly with the American Lung Association.

Margaret loved in and around the house. She was as comfortable with a compound miter saw as she was with a crochet hook. Many family members stay warm in the winter using Afghans that she created. A couple of her woodworking projects are in use at the Lung Association.

She is survived by her husband, Glendon G. Duclos, of Essex; a daughter, Christine Baker, of Milton; her mother, Margaret Anzelone, of Highland, N.Y.; two sisters, Michael and Maria Quackenbush of Hyde Park, N.Y.; and James and Constance Rosa of New Paltz, N.Y. and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the oncology group at the UVM Medical Center. She was able to tolerate the treatments well and in some cases carry on with some of her volunteer work during that time. We also want to thank the VNA and Respite House for their support and care over the last couple of months.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be conducted in the spring. In lieu of flowers and Mass cards, donations may be made to The American Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Ln., Suite 101, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home, Essex Jct. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.