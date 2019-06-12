Marc Sadler Tesconi, age 52, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home in Lebanon, Conn., after enduring a recent illness. Born November 12, 1966 in Ithaca, N.Y., Marc grew up in Oak Park, Ill., as a young boy. He then lived in Essex, Vt., graduating from EHS in 1984.

He attended the University of Vermont, earning his B.S. in biology, and in 1986 he won the Mr. Vermont title in Bodybuilding. Marc always had a scientific mind, approaching life in a logical and practical way, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Marc spent over 20 years working in pharmaceutical research and development. After receiving his Ph.D. in pharmaceutics from the University of Arizona in 1999, Marc joined Chiron to start his career developing new medicines, a passion of his for many years. In 2001, he joined Wyeth Research as a drug product development scientist where he was recognized as an exceptional leader. His nurturing and infectious positive attitude had a significant influence in the growth of young scientists, and he was selected into Wyeth’s elite Eagles program for emerging future leaders in 2009. Marc then joined Pfizer in 2010 as a Team Leader, influencing the scientific staff through strong mentorship and delivering the portfolio with his technical leadership.

Marc was passionate about bringing new medicines into development with the hope of ultimately improving the lives of patients and their families. His expertise in physical pharmacy enabled progression of several key Wyeth and Pfizer drugs into development that are now accessible to patients worldwide. Marc’s work also resulted in several publications, including worldwide patents.

Although Marc was passionate about his work and studies, he was always humble about his accomplishments. He was a tremendously loving and giving husband and father. He loved all things outdoors, hoping to hike the entire Appalachian Trail one day. He cared for all types of animals, and this gentle aspect of his character drew many to him. He was an avid body builder, a motorcycle enthusiast, a skilled mechanic, and an adventurist at heart.

Marc leaves behind a loving and devoted wife, Denea Tesconi, a young son Nicholas, age 12, a daughter Sarah Bossolina of Greenwood Lake, N.Y. as well as three grandsons. He survives his mother, Marie Sadler of Essex, Vt.; his father, Charles A. Tesconi, Jr. of Washington D.C.; and his sister, Carla St.Gelais of St.Augustine, Fla. He also survives his stepmother, Janice Wright of Washington D.C., sisters Lia Rettammel of Washington D..C and Alisa Navidad of Silver Spring, Md.; stepsister Chandra Bierwirth also of Silver Spring, Md.; and stepbrother Devon Vogt of Bel Air, Md.

Donations can be made to a college fund established by Marc’s colleagues at Pfizer for his son, Nicholas. Contact Carla St.Gelais via email: carlawrites@hotmail.com If interested in contributing to a Scholarship in Marc’s name for Essex High School, please contact Marie Sadler of Essex, Vt.