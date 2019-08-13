Linda M (Matton) Murtie, 62, passed away on July 22, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born on March 8, 1957, in Burlington to Raymond and Elaine Matton. Linda attended CVU HS and married her high school sweetheart. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Loved and served The Lord Jesus Christ.

In addition to her parents she also leaves her loving husband of 44 years George, children Joshua and his wife Jennifer, Elizabeth Gates and her husband Greg, brothers Doug and his wife Kellie, Rod, sister Kim and her husband Chip, grandchildren Bailey, Dylan, Jackson, Max, Ethan, and Maddie, her Aunt and closest friend Mary and her husband Ray, many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A memorial service for Linda will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at 1:00 PM at the Essex Alliance Church on Old Stage Rd. in Essex with a reception immediately following at the church.

The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com