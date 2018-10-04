ESSEX JCT. – Mrs. Lillian May Wimble, 90, of Essex Jct. died peacefully at home with her loving children by her side as she started her new journey.

Lillian would you to know that her work here is done. She received a call for a reunion with her husband, Richard; daughter Sally; family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and playing poker to her heart’s content.

We will remember her smile, warmth and the energy of her love for life, family and friends. She worked and played hard up until the very end. She made a difference in the life of many.

Her son, Brian, gave his life to taking care of her, giving her much love and joy in doing so. They were very close and had a special bond not many people get to experience.

Lillian enjoyed traveling the country with her husband, Richard, up to his death in 1991. They just pointed the camper in a direction and took off, letting the road take them to countless places, adventures and memories. Their love was so strong and infectious lasting still in their passing. She enjoyed telling stories of these adventures. She enjoyed garage sales and when asked which way to go she would always say just follow the signs.

Lillian was born in Burlington on May 13, 1928, daughter of William and Victorine Lavelette. She was a mother. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 1991 and by her daughter Sally in 2002. She never stopped loving both and missed them deeply. She was also predeceased by her parents, William and Victorine Lavelette; her sisters Marlene Bashaw and Violet Bean; and by her brothers Harrison Lavelette, Donald Lavelette, Thomas Lavelette and Reginald Lavelette.

She is survived by her two daughters Susan Joyce (Kevin & Olivia) of Essex Jct. and Lori Wimble of Milton; her four sons Brian Wimble of Essex Jct., Michael Wimble (Kathy) of Sunnyvale, Calif., Tim Wimble (Karen) of St. Albans and Peter Wimble (Monica) of St. Albans; a brother Bernard Lavelette of Hinesburg; three sisters Joyce Shepard of South Burlington, Theresa Julien of Florida and Gloria Lynch of Albuquerque, N.M.; by nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews!

We invite you to join us and celebrate her life together. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Essex Chapel. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Essex Jct. with the Rev. Charles Ranges S.S.E. officiating. Burial will follow in the family lot in Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester. Memorial contributions in Lillian’s memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association, Home Health or Hospice Program, 1110 Prim Rd. Suite # 1, Colchester, VT 05446. The family also invites you to share your memories or condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.