Kyle Eugene Ebbett, 45, of Essex, passed away suddenly on Oct. 15, 2018 in a tragic accident. Affectionately known as Buddy, E-bot, Birdman, Style, among others to his family and friends, he will be dearly missed.

Those lucky enough to have met or known Kyle in any capacity know what a true friend, caring soul, generous, compassionate and competitive man he was. Friends and relatives carry a heavy heart for the void he has left.Words alone cannot summarize or depict the impact Kyle made in their lives. Kyle made everyone happier and simply better. A legendary professional free ride mountain biker, course designer, slope style analyst, husband, brother, son, uncle, brother-in-law, son-in law, cousin, and most of all—friend to all. A simple online search of Kyle will reveal pages of comments from those Kyle had a positive impact. Even his rivals revered, loved and respected Kyle. With a special affection to children seeking adventure, Kyle was the first to take any kid under his wing and bring them out fishing, riding, biking, skiing or any other sport that may not yet have been invented. Children flocked to Kyle for tips on any sport. Kyle made them all better, mostly because he saw the world through their eyes—pure, fun and filled with laughter! Just another big kid himself.

Kyle is survived by his beloved wife of 13 years, partner and best friend, Donna Ebbett (Fletcher); and his “cat kids” Ruby and Zoe. Kyle is also survived by his mother, Sheila Ebbett (Kelly), and mother-in-law, Phyllis Fletcher. Kyle is preceded in death by his father, Frederick Ebbett, and father-in-law, Rawleigh Fletcher. He is also survived by his sisters Christina Jerabek (Jason), Mariah Martin (Todd), and brother Fred Ebbett (Denise). His sisters-in-law Wendy Hall (Tyler), Cathy Boland (Richard) and Harlene Johnson (Hugh). His nieces and nephews who worshiped Kyle include TJ and Melissa Hall; Hugh B, Hannah and Hayleigh Johnson; Finn and Tully Martin; Jessica and Cali Jerabek; Colleen and Sydney Ebbett; his life-long best friend and “brother” Larry Francis (Elise) and his sons Sebastian, Steven and Kieran.

While impossible to list all those grieving, everyone who Kyle came across will feel a void. A free spirit, family-focused friend to all he met. Never would a friend in need be left alone if Kyle was aware. As pain and sorrow fill our hearts now, we must remember that Kyle would prefer his friends and family to be laughing and joking about all the all-too-many rad times they were fortunate to share with him. Rest in peace, Kyle. Until we all ride again.

A celebration of Kyle’s life was held Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at the Essex Alliance Church in Essex Jct. Those wishing to make a donation in Kyle’s memory may consider C.A.S.T. for kids at https://impact.castforkids.org/kyleebbett. Or to https://bit.ly/2Q6YT0e.

