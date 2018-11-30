Karen Martha Kjar passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, Nov. 18, 2018.

Auntie Kay, as she was known, was born on April 7, 1942 in Highland Park, Ill. She took great pleasure in painting and admiring the natural beauties of Vermont. In addition to this, she had a bond with the Milton High School community. Auntie cherished the phone calls and visits from students and remembered those who had graduated. Karen is survived by her nieces: Rose Ferguson of Essex Jct. and Mary Flaherty of Highland Park, Ill.; great-niece Genevieve and husband, Abdallah Mzili, and their daughters Sophia and Khalila; brothers Jay Jones and Francis Carr of Lake Forest, Ill.

A celebration of life was held at Lucky’s Restaurant located next door to Penny Cluse Café, 169 Cherry St. in Burlington on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVM Medical Cancer Research Center. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Family, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. To send online condolences, please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.