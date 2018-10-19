UNDERHILL – June Elizabeth (Leavens) Selby from Underhill passed away Oct. 8, 2018. June was 82 years young. She was born in 1936 in Newport to Reginald Leavens and Doris Leavens. June had a career of over 50 years as a hairdresser and enjoyed antiquing, attending craft shows, knitting, dancing to country music at The Cobweb, sewing and watching a variety of birds visit her bird feeders.

June was a caring and loving wife to her husband of over 59 years, Orry Selby, and a loving mother to her children David Selby, Lisa Gokey and her husband, Scott Gokey. June leaves behind her mother Doris Leavens; her brothers Jim Leavens and his husband, Eric Perkins; Bill Leavens and his girlfriend, Gloria; and her sister, Sherry Rangel, and her husband, Uvaldo Rangel. June also leaves behind her grandchildren Amy Barup, Nicole Belanus, Rusty Belanus, Stacey Payne and Darren Gokey along with 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. June is predeceased by her father, Reginald Leavens.

June was placed at Green Mountain Nursing Home in mid-June due to a broken shoulder. Her husband, Orry Selby, was by her side every day. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Green Mountain Nursing Home for the care they provided to our Nana, June.

There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in June’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association in Williston (alz.org/vermont/donate). The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.