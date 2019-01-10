Essex Jct. – Jeremy A. LaFrance, 39, of Essex Jct., died unexpectedly December 31, 2018.

Jeremy was born Sept. 10, 1979, in Burlington VT to Kimberly Dattilio and Dana LaFrance. He grew up in Essex Jct, graduating from Essex High School class of 1998. He went on to work as both a tile specialist and landscaper. Jeremy was a passionate outdoorsman, hunting the forests and fishing the blue streams throughout the Green Mountains. Many great memories were made enjoying holidays, especially the 4th of July and camping in the summer. He was a kindhearted and loving individual who sprouted beautiful relationships with many. He loved animals of every kind- they must have known how sweet and gentle he truly was.

Jeremy is survived by his father, Dana LaFrance and his wife, Pamela LaFrance; Maternal Grandmother, Bonnie Dattilio and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who loved and cared very deeply for him. He will be greatly missed by his roommate and dear friend, Juliana Martin and his close friends, Matt and Melanie Martel and their family.

Jeremy was predeceased by his beloved mother, Kimberly Dattilio-Whittemore and her husband Tom.

Maternal Grandfather, Anthony P. Dattilio, Cousin, Jesse G. Palker; Paternal Grandfather, Herbert P. LaFrance and Paternal Grandmother, Mary LaFrance.

Calling hours were held Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Stephen C. Gregory & Son located at 472 Meadowland Drive, Suite 7, South Burlington, Vt.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Essex Alliance Church on Thursday, January 10th at 10:00 a.m. With a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Call of Chittenden County-Howard Center, 1138 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401.