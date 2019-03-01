Jean M. Gonyea 72, of Essex, Vt., passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.

Jean was born on September 23, 1946 in Saint Albans, Vt., and grew up in Grand Isle. She later built her forever home in Essex Junction, Vt..

Jean was employed at IBM for 25 years doing various tasks. She met many friends including her life partner Raymond. She was also very artistic and crafty; it later became her hobby after leaving IBM. Jean was incredibly inspiring on the work she did whether it was painting, crocheting. or sewing American Girl doll clothing. Her craft shows were her motivation, as her family and friends were. She made several crafting friends while she had her business, Spool and Brush.

She will surely be missed by many. She had such a beautiful smile; her heart was always so warming. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, partner, and friend. She touched so many heart and souls.

Jean leaves behind her life partner Raymond Elliott of Essex Jct, Vt., and her two sons Todd (Denise) Gonyea of Williston, Vt., and Scott Gonyea of Saint Albans, Vt., and his partner Priscilla Murray. Her grandchildren Kaitlyn LaRock of Shelburne,Vt, and Matthew of Williston, and many others she took under her wing. Everyone called her “Gramma Jean.” Also left is her daughter “she never had” Kathy FitzGerald of West Rutland, Vt.. Her sister Barbara (Robert) Joslin of Bennington, Vt, along with her nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held on Saturday, March 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 30 Lincoln Street, Essex Junction.