Essex Jct.–Hubert “Hugh” Pfingst, 74, passed away Nov. 30, 2018 at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT due to cancer. He was born May 21, 1944 in Hackensack, NJ to Ludwig and Norma Hoverman Pfingst. He grew up in Nanuet, NY and graduated in the very first class from then named Nanuet Jr/Sr High School. Hugh graduated from Miami University, Oxford Ohio, and from the University of Vermont. He taught school in Hamilton, Ohio and in Burlington, VT. In addition, he also taught driver’s education for years as well as driving for Vermont Transit and Premier Coach bus companies during summer vacations, holidays and special events.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Pauline Coon Pfingst, son David and daughter-in-law Christina Pfingst, of Milton, VT, son Jason and daughter-in-law Renee and grandson Joe Pfingst of Winslow, ME. His stepdaughter Pam and her husband Rich Gerardi and their children Jacob and Nicole of Port Orange, FL. His stepdaughter Debbie and her husband Michael McGirr and their children Michael Jr, Christopher, and Kaitlyn of Fayetteville, NC. His brother Gunther and wife Maryanne Pfingst of Honesdale, PA. As well as many sister & brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Also surviving are life-long friends John Clausen, Michael and Nancy Simmons, and David Coulter.

Hugh was pre-deceased by his parents and by his brother and sister-in-law Dieter and Renie Pfingst.

Hugh enjoyed great times and many great memories as a member of the band and special chorus in high school as well as being a member of the Sea Scouts in his youth. Hugh loved being a teacher and cared deeply about his students. While driving bus, he enjoyed meeting new people and hearing of their travels. In later years, Hugh and Polly loved to travel and visit family. Anyone who knew Hugh, knew of his love of books and reading. It was a love he gladly passed on to his son Jason.

No services are planned at this time. Donations in his name can be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.