Gregg M. Smith passed away peacefully at home Sunday, July 14, 2019 with his sister by his side.

He was born December 25, 1947 in Trenton, New Jersey. Gregg grew up and spent most of his life Newtown, PA with his parents, Eugene and Edith Smith. He graduated from Franklin Pierce University and worked for the State of Pennsylvania in Social Services until his retirement, which he enjoyed in Florida until his diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia. He moved to Vermont in 2017 and lived with his nieces, Mary Jo and Kim. He enjoyed spending time with family and had a very special relationship with his great nephew, Joseph.

Gregg is survived by his sister, Cheryl and husband, Jot Quick of Johnson; niece, Mary Joe and husband, Rob Schantz of Jericho; niece, Kim Quick and partner, Eric Nichols of Morrisville; nephew, Toby and wife, Kelly Quick of Fletcher and nephew, Dr. Trevor and wife, Rebecca Quick of Belleair Beach, Florida. He will be missed by his faithful companions: Nanny, Max and Baxter who spent happy hours on Gregg’s lap.

He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Edith Smith and nephew, Tommy Quick.

A special thanks to The Manor and Lamoille Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care they provide. Donations in Gregg’s name can be made to The Manor or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice.

Interment will be held in Newtown, PA at a later date.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.