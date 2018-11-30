Gisele (Danis) Fleming passed away peacefully November 10 in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her loving husband of 67 years, Marshall, and her children.

She was born March 14, 1932 in Burlington to Arthur and Alice Danis and spent her youth growing up in Burlington’s Lakeside neighborhood. She graduated from Mt. St. Mary’s in Burlington followed by taking a job at the Howard Bank. It was there that she met her husband, Marshall, and they were married Sept. 3, 1951 at St. Anthony’s in Burlington’s South End. They moved to Essex Jct. to start a family before retiring to Williamsburg, Va. in 2003. In addition to raising six kids with her husband, Gisele found time to work for Dr. Archambault, the UVM Extension Service, and as a bookkeeper at the Maranatha Christian Church during her lifetime.

A strong commitment and her unconditional love of family were among the characteristics that defined Gisele. She and Marshall spent hundreds of hours attending sporting events, plays and concerts of their children and grandchildren. They were also elders at Maranatha as well as participants in Bible Studies. Gisele maintained her desire to stay healthy right to the end. At age 86, she still found the strength for her regular visits to the health club and frequent walks around the neighborhood.

She was predeceased by her father, Arthur; mother, Alice; brother, Claude; sister, Norma; and grandson, Jared; as well as in-laws, Susan, Beverly and Ellen Danis, Mike Dattilio, Fern Audette, Ken Burns and Thomas, Grace, Robert, John and Janet Fleming.

Gisele leaves her husband, Marshall, and her six children, Jane Provost (Bob) of Essex, Tom of Milton, Joe (Sue) of Underhill, Brian of Williamsburg, Kevin (Anne) of Sheldon and Laurie Monfreda (Vince) of Williamsburg. Also she leaves grandchildren Tracy, Kyle, Kelly, Isaac, Luke, Sam, Jacinda, Jony, Sarah, Jesse, Danny, Joel, Clare, Adrienne, Norma, Caleb, Josiah, Abigail; and great-grandchildren Sebastian, Joseph, Dustin, Joshua Jr., Reimer, Seth, Kiersten, Marian, Isabelle and Teddy. She also leaves behind her sister Jeannine Dattilio, brothers Leon, Al and Paul Danis, sister-in-law Rita Burns and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life next summer in Vermont.

“A wife of noble character, give her the reward she has earned and let her works bring her praise at the city gates.” – Proverbs 31:31