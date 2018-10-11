Giles D. Jackson, 79, of Tucson, Ariz. and a native of Milton passed away Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 after a short illness.

He was born in Burlington on March 14, 1939 to John L. Jackson and Susan K. Towne. He graduated from Milton High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Air Force for two years. Giles loved the outdoors and spent hours hiking in the Arizona desert and across the mountains of Vermont. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in Vermont, Colorado and Canada.

Giles is survived by his sisters Janice Jackson, Sally Senesac, Connie Thompson and Doris Streeter; by numerous nieces and nephews; by his daughter Shelley Jackson and by her children Jordan Jackson Beaty and Jenna Mae Beaty. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Judy Jean Parrott, and his daughter Leslie Mae Hermann.

His wonderful spirit, joy and life will be celebrated at a memorial service at the Highlands in Oro Valley, Ariz.

A second memorial open house will be held in Vermont at the South Hero Congregation Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 1-3 p.m.