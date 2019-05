Edward L. Charbonneau of Colchester died February 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Burial will be Monday, June 3rd at 10:00am at the Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester, next to Fanny Allen Hospital. A Celebration of Life and pot-luck luncheon will be held at VFW Post #6689 in Essex Junction following the graveside service. Friends and family are encouraged to share stories in remembrance of Ed’s life.