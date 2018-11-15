BURLINGTON – Dwight C. Burleson, 77, passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. With him was his best friend and partner, Judy Perras.

Dwight was born in Burlington on Nov. 9, 1940. He was a salesman in the greater Burlington area and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958/1964 when he was honorably discharged.

Dwight is predeceased by his father, Philip Burleson; his mother, Doris King Burleson; his sister, Beverly Burleson Thompson; and his only son, Brett Burleson.

He is survived by best friend and partner, Judy Perras; nieces Luann and Tammy and nephew, Richard; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Many thanks to neighbors and friends for all their kindness and support. Special thanks to the VNA Hospice of Vermont, Park Place Tavern and Grill and Mary Krebser for her Sunday visits.

Diker’s friends shared his interests of all sports, golf, the Red Sox and the Patriots. Everyone will miss his wry sense of humor and quick wit.

Per his request there will be no service, and any donations can be made to the VNA, 110 Prim Rd., Colchester VT 05446. Share condolences at corbinandpalmer.com.