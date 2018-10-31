Dora Lavee Godfrey, 87, of Essex Jct., passed away surrounded by family at the home of her daughter Debra on Oct. 26, 2018.

Dora was born Jan. 21, 1931 to Loretta (Devino) and Harris Lavee in Essex Jct. In her earlier years she pursued an active life of simple pleasures – a talented skier, square-dance and award-winning roller-skater. Dora married her husband, Edgar (Bill) Godfrey, in Hertford, N.C., on Feb. 14, 1952; they were married for 56 years before he passed away.

Dora will be remembered for a life lived in service to others: the patients whom she served as a nurse of 30 years; and a devoted member of her church communities in Vermont and North Carolina.

Above all, Dora held family closest to her heart. She is survived by her daughter Debra Boutin of Essex Jct.; her son Michael Godfrey and his wife, Gail, of Essex Jct.; her son William Paul Godfrey and his wife, Patricia, of Lakeland, Fla.; and her daughter Lisa Dike and husband, Geoffrey, of South Burlington; her grandchildren Jason Boutin and his wife, Jaime Boutin; Jessica Boutin, Chelsea Godfrey, Alyssa Godfrey, Andrew Dike, Evan Dike, Hannah Godfrey, and Nathan Dike; and her great-grandchildren Liam Moulton, Riley Boutin and Reese Boutin; sister Dorothy Dow and husband, Roger, and brother Robert Lavee. Dora was predeceased by her brother Raymond Lavee, her sister Mary Kjono, and her son-in-law Hector Boutin. The needs and wants of her family were always utmost in her thoughts and actions, and her love for them shone through every gesture made and every question posed. She was at her happiest joining in the laughter and the love of her family on the many happy occasions when all were gathered together in celebration of one of life’s milestones.

Visiting hours were conducted at A.W. Rich Funeral Home (57 Main St., Essex Jct.) on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at Essex Center United Methodist Church (119 Center Rd., Essex Jct.). The family would like to express thanks to Maple Ridge Memory Care, whose staff and facilities helped tend to Dora in her illness, and their deepest gratitude to Dr. James Dougherty of Evergreen Family Health, who provided comprehensive and compassionate care for Dora for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Home Health & Hospice, who were instrumental in making Dora’s final transition as peaceful and comfortable as it could be (find instructions at uvmhomehealth.org.) Share your memories at www.awrfh.com.