Dennis Henry Mongeon, 72, passed away on July 14, 2018 at his home in Florida. A Memorial Mass will take place on May 25, 2019 in Vermont.

He was born on October 18, 1945 in Burlington, Vt., the son of the late Leon Mongeon and Margaret (Delorme) Mongeon Casey of South Burlington, Vt. Dennis graduated from So. Burlington High School and attended Champlain College. On October 29, 1966 he married his wife, Lois (Williams) Mongeon, of Essex Junction, Vt., and soon after, enlisted in the Army. Upon his return, he spent the next four years in the Vermont Army National Guard. Together, they raised two wonderful children and resided for the most part in Essex Junction.

Dennis spent most of his life as a Master Plumber, having learned the craft from his father at an early age. For several years, he worked for Essex Rental & Sales Center, Inc. until acquiring Teachout Brothers Plumbing & Heating.

In 2000, he and his wife moved to Florida where Dennis enjoyed working at several jobs including golf country clubs and lastly Summer Bay Resort.

Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, bowling and long drives on Sunday afternoons. He

especially enjoyed finding back roads where he could take in the beautiful countryside. He taught his children how to fish and hunt at an early age and enjoyed spending family weekends at their deer camp in Belvidere, Vt. His love of hunting was so great that he returned to Vermont every deer season for severalyears to hunt with special cousins and friends.

His children also remember summers filled with cookouts, trips to the sandbar, playing horseshoes, frisbee, volleyball, badminton and softball. Dennis was very sociable and seemed to know everyone. He also was a dedicated Yankees and Giants fan and never missed a televised PGA Tournament.

Dennis enjoyed being a father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lois Mongeon of Davenport, Fla.; his children, Kelli Mongeon of Clermont, Fla., Scott Mongeon and his wife Page of Fall Branch, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Kyle Conway, Kaitlyn Brunson and her husband Michael of Fla., Jarrod Mongeon, Haley Mongeon and Madyson Mongeon of TN; also, Jarrod’s longtime girlfriend, Chelsea Stillwell of Fla.; his brother Darryle and sister-in-law Marsha Mongeon of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; sister Dianne and brother-in-law David Deforge of Hinesburg, Vt.; his sister Darlene and brother-in-law Barry Emmons of Irasburg, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Leon and Margaret Mongeon.

A Memorial Mass will be held on May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 158 West St, Essex Junction, VT 05452. Please note, some were previously notified of a different location, but due to closure of the Five Corners for the Memorial Day Parade, it will now be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend. Burial to be at the discretion of the family.