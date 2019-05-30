Colette S. Dirmaier, 93, of Essex Junction passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 at her assisted living home in Essex Junction.

Colette was born on November 5, 1925 in St. Albans, Vermont, the daughter of Hormidas and Marie Louise (Lareau) Dussault. Colette graduated from St. Mary’s High School in St Albans in 1944 and the Fanny Allen Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She worked in the delivery room of the DeGoesbriand Hospital in Burlington for six years. In 1952, Colette married Frederick J. Dirmaier at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington, Vermont. She returned to nursing in 1972 at the Student Health Center of the University of Vermont where she worked for 15 years.

Colette (Collie) was a longtime resident of Essex Junction. She was a member of Holy Family Church and was an active member of Catholic Daughters of America for over 60 years. For her service to the church she received a Women in Ministry award from Bishop Matano in 2009. She was an avid skier and a member of Smuggler’s Notch 55 Plus Club for 24 years, skiing until the age of 87. Colette was an accomplished artist, completing over 60 paintings between 1967 and 1972, most of them portraits of family and friends. She won First Place at the Champlain Valley Exposition in 1969 with a portrait of her eldest son entitled “Gregory”.

Colette was predeceased by her husband Fred in 2013 and by five brothers; Charles, Leonard, Henri, Paul, and Andre, and four sisters; Jeanette, Noelle, Laure, and her twin, Georgette. She is survived by her six children, Greg Dirmaier and wife, Suzanne, of Waterbury Center; Ann Iadanza and husband, Joe, of Hinesburg; John Dirmaier and wife, Bobbi, of South Burlington; Laure Reynolds and husband, Mark, of Carlsbad, Calif.; Mary Beth (Betsy) Baird and husband, Steve, of Sunnyvale Calif.; and Jim Dirmaier and wife, Kathy, of Essex, eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ready Funeral and Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex Junction.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Collie’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center (http://www.med.uvm.edu/uvmcancercenter/give-to-the-uvm-cancer-center/give-to-the-uvm-cancer-center). To send condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.