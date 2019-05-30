Charles G. Barry Sr., 76, of Essex Junction, VT passed peacefully at the UVMMC on May 24th, 2019 with his family by his side. Chuck was born on February 1st, 1943 in Manchester, NH, the son of Joseph Matthew Barry and Dallas (Seavey) Barry. He attended Manchester, NH schools and later became employed at Forest Hills department store in Manchester, NH where he met the love of his life, Madeleine. They married on August 1st 1964 and in 1971 they moved to Newport, VT. In 1975 they settled in Essex Jct, VT with their 3 sons.

Chuck worked at IBM from 1978 to 2002 before retiring. In 1985, he joined the Essex Junction Fire Dept. (EJFD) and actively served his community for 34 years, up until his final days. EJFD became a big part of his life as well as his family’s lives. He spent many years battling skin and lung cancer but continued to stand strong and enjoyed several years in remission. He truly was a fighter.

Throughout his life, Chuck enjoyed family camping in Eden, VT with the Fournier family. He also enjoyed attending family reunions with near and distant relatives, hosting BBQs and pool parties in his backyard, and spending time at the family cabin (Camp Ruffkutt) in Lowell, VT. When Chuck wasn’t joining in on the conversations and laughter, he derived much of his enjoyment from observing his family and friends having a good time. He will be missed by all.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Madeleine (Couture) Barry, his sons Charles Barry Jr and wife, Paula of Charlotte, Kenneth Barry and girlfriend, Lynn St. Louis of Essex Jct, his grandchildren Christopher Barry and wife, Samantha (Lane) Barry of Charlotte, Priscilla Barry-Gillilan and husband Alec Robinson of Jeffersonville, Heather Aube and boyfriend Walter Hammond of Orange, NH, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael, parents Joseph M. and Dallas, his sister Sandra, brother Joseph.

Visiting hours will be Friday, May 31st from 6pm to 8pm at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, at 10:30am at Saint Lawrence Church in Essex Junction. Burial will be at a later date.

Chuck’s family expresses sincere thanks to the UVMMC network for the exceptional care and empathy received.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chuck’s name to the Essex Junction Firefighters Association by mailing a check to: 2 Lincoln Street Essex Junction, Vermont 05452 or the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.

