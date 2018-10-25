Ann Catherine Paietta, current director of the Essex Free Library, died Oct. 10, 2018 in Burlington.

Ann was born Nov. 9, 1956 in Walla Walla, Wash. to Charlie and Lillian Paietta. Ann’s family owned a vegetable farm and she worked there much of her teen life.

Ann graduated from the University of Washington with bachelor’s degrees in anthropology and psychology and a master’s degree in library science.

Ann has worked in a variety of roles and locations, including her current director role at the Essex Free Library, as well at Yale University, University of Illinois in Chicago, the New York Academy of Medicine and the Deep River Library. Ann served as an adjunct professor for Southern Connecticut State University, presented at research conferences and was a member of a consumer health task force and medical library advisory council. She is the author of four film reference books and one on library access services. She also has a research book in progress covering notable animals in history that will be published later. Ann was featured on the television show “Haunted Collector,” centering on the Deep River Library in Connecticut.

Ann was known for her intelligent quick wit, wry sense of humor, kindness, calm personality and ready smile. She rescued many dogs in her life choosing to adopt those who had been abused. Her interests included reading, watching and discussing movies, relaxing at her Walden cabin and spending time with Jean, her longtime friend of 42 years.

Ann will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Beth (John); brother, John (Judy); beloved nieces and nephews and many friends.

Contributions in her name can be made to Essex Free Library or All Breed Rescue in Williston. A celebration of life will be held at the Essex Free Library on Nov. 10, 2018 at 1 p.m.

The Essex Reporter’s article of Ann’s passing can be read here.